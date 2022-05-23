The Illinois Supreme Court announced its latest attorney disciplinary orders Thursday as part of its May term, including two disbarments and seven suspensions.Valarie Pope Franklin of Oak Park was disbarred for intentionally converting more than $122,000 owed to 10 different clients in workers’ compensation and other matters. A majority of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) review board previously recommended that Franklin be disbarred in a 2-1 vote.Dale B. Halling of Colorado …