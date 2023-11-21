The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred two attorneys and suspended three, including a retired Cook County judge charged with soliciting prostitution, in its November term. The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) has the administrative responsibility for the registration and discipline of Illinois lawyers under authority of the state high court.The ARDC released summaries of the court’s attorney discipline orders for the term on Tuesday. Disbarred Richard M. Ruggiero was disbarred for knowingly …