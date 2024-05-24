The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred two attorneys and suspended 10 in its latest disciplinary orders.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) has the administrative responsibility for the registration and discipline of Illinois lawyers under authority of the Illinois Supreme Court.The ARDC released summaries of the court’s discipline orders for its May term on Wednesday.DisbarredJason R. Caraway of Belleville was disbarred for misappropriating more than $375,000 belonging to six …