The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred three attorneys and suspended seven in its January term.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) has the administrative responsibility for the registration and discipline of Illinois lawyers under authority of the state high court.The ARDC released summaries of the court’s attorney discipline orders for the term on Wednesday.DisbarredBenjamin Kesler Herrington was disbarred on consent after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle …