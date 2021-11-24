The Illinois Supreme Court delivered disciplinary actions in 13 cases in its November term, including three disbarments.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommends penalties against lawyers it finds to have committed misconduct, with the state high court having the final say on any punishments.John P. Jacoby was disbarred on consent. He was found to have failed to turn over more than $40,000 belonging to his client and third parties and of using more than $13,000 of that amount for his own …