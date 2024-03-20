The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred four attorneys and suspended eight in its latest disciplinary orders.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) has the administrative responsibility for the registration and discipline of Illinois lawyers under authority of the Illinois Supreme Court.The ARDC released summaries of the court’s discipline orders for the March term on Tuesday.DisbarredLeonard S. DeFranco was disbarred, matching the recommendation reached by the ARDC hearing board and …