The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred one attorney and suspended 13 in its latest lawyer disciplinary orders, with a former Cook County Circuit judge accused of sexual harassment among them.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) has the administrative responsibility for the registration and discipline of Illinois lawyers under authority of the Illinois Supreme Court.The ARDC released summaries of the court’s attorney discipline orders for the January term, issued Tuesday. Disbarred Mauricio …