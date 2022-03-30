The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred four attorneys and suspended 12 in its March term.The court acts upon recommendations from the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) which issues findings on charges of wrongdoing.K.O. Johnson of Sycamore was disbarred on consent following an August 2021 conviction for bankruptcy fraud and other counts. He was sentenced to two years in prison.Dean William O’Connor of Arizona was disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court for converting $40,000 in funds belonging …