Thomas L. Kilbride Mary Jane Theis

A class of more than 100 women lack jurisdiction to sue Bayer Corp. in Illinois court, the state’s high court ruled unanimously on Thursday.

In light of a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed holdings from the 5th District Appellate Court and a Madison County judge that allowed two consolidated class-actions with non-Illinois plaintiffs against Bayer to proceed.

The justices ruled that the nonresident plaintiffs who sued Bayer over alleged injuries from the company’s permanent contraceptive device, Essure, could not claim the Illinois court has specific personal jurisdiction.

The justices held the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California is the controlling precedent.

In Bristol-Myers, the court ruled California did not have jurisdiction in a lawsuit in which most of the 600 plaintiffs were nonresidents who claimed harm from the drug Plavix.

“As was true in Bristol-Myers, in this case, defendants do not dispute that they purposefully directed activities toward Illinois. Bayer conducted clinical trials in Illinois (as well as various other states), held a physician training program for Essure, and coordinated a marketing strategy in Illinois,” Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote on behalf of the court.

“Yet, the question here is whether the nonresident plaintiffs’ claims arise out of, or relate to, those activities in any meaningful sense of the terms. We find that they do not.”

In July 2016, Madison County resident Christy Rios and 94 plaintiffs from 25 states sued Bayer over the alleged injuries from the contraceptive implant.

Two weeks later, Illinois plaintiff Nichole Hamby and 85 plaintiffs in 21 states sued Bayer alleging similar claims.

In December 2017, Bayer moved to dismiss both, arguing Illinois lacked personal jurisdiction because most of the plaintiffs did not live in the state or have the contraceptive implanted in Illinois.

In April 2018, Madison County circuit judges Dennis R. Ruth in the Rios case and William M. Mudge in the Hamby case denied Bayer’s motions and found the plaintiffs made a prima facie showing Illinois has jurisdiction.

A 5th District Appellate Court panel affirmed the decisions last year and the Illinois Supreme Court accepted Bayer’s appeal.

In the 12-page decision, Theis wrote the nonresident plaintiffs have not identified “jurisdictionally relevant links between their claims and Illinois.”

“Where no adequate link exists between Illinois and the nonresident plaintiffs’ claims, it necessarily follows that Illinois lacks specific personal jurisdiction over defendants as to those claims. For these reasons, we hold that plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of establishing a prima facie basis to exercise specific personal jurisdiction over defendants as to the nonresident plaintiffs’ claims,” she wrote.

In a special concurrence, Justice Thomas L. Kilbride, joined by Justice P. Scott Neville, wrote the case “perfectly illustrates” U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s concerns articulated in her Bristol-Myers dissent.

Sotomayor speculated that the holding in Bristol-Myers would “make it difficult to aggregate the claims of plaintiffs across the country whose claims may be worth little alone.”

G. Sean Jez of Fleming Nolen & Jez LLP in Houston is one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

He said the plaintiffs are disappointed by the court’s decision.

“Unfortunately, this opinion decreases the advantage and efficiency of consolidated state court litigation in cases that involve nearly identical issues of liability. It will ultimately increase piecemeal litigation with inconsistent results and only increase the costs of litigation for all parties which defendants like Bayer always say they want to avoid,” Jez said.

Bayer is represented by a team of Sidley Austin LLP attorneys.

A statement from a Bayer spokesperson said the company is pleased with the decision.

“The company stands behind the product’s safety and efficacy, which are demonstrated by an extensive body of research, undertaken by Bayer and independent medical researchers, involving more than 200,000 women over the past two decades,” the statement reads.

This case is Christy Rios, et al., v. Bayer Corporation, et al., 2020 IL 125020.