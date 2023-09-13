The Illinois Supreme Court granted a stay Tuesday on its ruling upholding the state’s assault weapons ban as the plaintiffs plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision, citing financial contributions by the governor to two state justices’ campaigns.The Illinois Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Aug. 11 in Dan Caulkins et al. v. Jay Robert Pritzker that the state’s assault weapons ban is lawful in that its exemptions for certain groups of people neither denies equal protection to others nor …