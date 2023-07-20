While most eyes were on the monumental cash bail ruling Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court also made a significant ruling in a headline-making 1993 murder case, granting a certificate of innocence to a man who pleaded guilty because of an alleged false confession to killing a college basketball player.The high court also denied a petition for leave to appeal in Cothron v. White Castle System, Inc., 2023 IL 128004, challenging a ruling on the Biometric Information Privacy Act.In February, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled …