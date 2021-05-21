The Illinois Supreme Court is poised to issue a ruling on whether a governmental agency can continue to assess a special tax on the purchase of guns and ammunition, or, whether such revenue schemes in the context of gun ownership are unconstitutional.The case concerns a Cook County ordinance that levies a $25 tax on gun purchases and between a 1 and 5-cent tax for ammunition cartridges. The ordinance was passed by the Cook County Board in 2012, and amended in 2015, to offset the costs of gun violence. A gun rights group …