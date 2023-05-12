As part of its annual “Ride the Circuit” event, the Illinois Supreme Court appeared at Chicago State University Thursday to hear oral arguments in two criminal cases before an audience of nearly 400 students and attorneys.The event was back in person rather than virtually for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started and was hosted in the 1st District for the first time in the court’s history, Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis noted in her remarks.Students from local schools were invited to observe …