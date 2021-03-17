The Illinois Supreme Court temporarily suspended the law licenses of a brother and sister facing criminal charges for allegedly defrauding the brother’s creditors and the trustee in his bankruptcy case.The high court suspended the licenses of Robert M. Kowalski of Chicago and Jan R. Kowalski of La Grange Highlands on an interim basis and until further order. The cases are In re Jan R. Kowalski, M.R. 30644, and In re Robert M. Kowalski, M.R. 30645.The Kowalskis are accused of making false representations in documents filed …