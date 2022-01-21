The Illinois Supreme Court published eight opinions Friday, but dropped a case addressing the potential liability of Lyft, Inc., for an assault by a driver.In Doe v. Lyft, Inc., a woman sued the company for vicarious liability after she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver.The case before the high court concerned whether ride-sharing services should be held to the same heightened duty of care as common carriers, such as taxi companies and airlines.According to an Illinois Supreme Court spokesperson, &ldquo …