The Illinois Supreme Court issued four opinions Thursday, addressing two cases on insurance regulations, one about the timeliness of a personal injury filing and a fourth about the use of an allegedly illegal TIF district.Thursday marked the last day of oral arguments before the high court in its September term in Springfield. Additional opinions are expected to be filed on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.A case concerning the timeliness of a personal injury lawsuit was centered on a specific phrase in a section of the Code of Civil …