The Illinois Supreme Court issued nine opinions Thursday, including rulings on back pay for legislators, a wrongful death suit against the Chicago Transit Authority and the Freedom of Information Act.The opinions included four criminal cases and five civil cases.In Noland v. Mendoza, 2022 IL 127239, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed a Cook County Circuit Court ruling and held that two former Illinois state senators are not owed for unpaid days off and a lack of pay increases during their terms.After leaving office …