The Illinois Supreme Court published nine opinions Thursday, including a ruling allowing a defamation suit over accusatory emails involving competing logistics companies to continue.The high court published six criminal opinions and three civil opinions in its March term.In Project44, Inc. v. FourKites, Inc., 2024 IL 129227, the high court affirmed a 1st District Appellate Court ruling allowing a defamation suit to continue.Project44 and FourKites directly compete for customers and employees and primarily operate in …