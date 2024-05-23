The Illinois Supreme Court issued rulings on four civil cases Thursday.In Rice v. Marathon Petroleum Corp., No. 129628, the high court ruled that the Illinois Environmental Protection Act (EPA) does not allow for a private right of action in a suit over injuries caused by a gas explosion.Laura Rice sued Marathon Petroleum Corp. and subsidiary Speedway LLC in Cook County Circuit Court as the administrator of the estate of her mother, Margaret Rice. She alleged violations of the Leaking Underground Storage Tank Program (LUST …