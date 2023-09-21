The Illinois Supreme Court issued two civil opinions Thursday, ruling on whether an arbitration agreement is enforceable in a nursing home wrongful death case and whether the former owners of property that was taken by the City of Joliet through eminent domain are entitled to a refund of property taxes.In Clanton v. Oakbrook Healthcare Centre, Ltd., 2023 IL 129067, the high court ruled the nursing home could not compel arbitration in the case Nancy Clanton brought against Oakbrook Healthcare Centre after her mother, Laurel …