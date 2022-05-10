The Illinois Supreme Court appointed the first Black woman to serve on the court, Justice Lisa Holder White, to the vacancy created Monday when Justice Rita B. Garman announced she will retire from “the role of a lifetime” on July 7.Holder White will hold the seat for two years before facing a re-election contest in 2024. Her term is effective July 8, the court said Tuesday.“Being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime. I am humbled by the confidence Justice Rita B. Garman and …