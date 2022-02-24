The Illinois Supreme Court will hear 13 cases in its March term, including a case over private property rights of riverside landowners and a question on damages in a legal malpractice issue.Oral arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on March 15-17 and March 22-23.The docket comprises seven criminal cases and six civil cases.In Holm v. Kodat, 2021 IL App (3d) 200164, the plaintiffs and individual defendants own separate parcels of property along the Mazon River in Grundy County.The defendants object to plaintiffs&rsquo …