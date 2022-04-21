The Illinois Supreme Court will hear a civil-heavy docket in its May term, including cases of personal injury, wrongful death, FOIA issues with Chicago police, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act and a case of two former Illinois lawmakers attempting to recoup pay.Oral arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on May 10-12 and May 17.The docket comprises 10 cases, including two criminal cases and eight civil cases.In Latrina Cothron, etc., v. White Castle System, Inc, No. 20-3202, 2021 U.S. App. (7th Cir. Dec …