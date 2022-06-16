The Illinois Supreme Court issued four opinions Thursday, including a ruling in a criminal case concerning the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.The opinions included three criminal cases and one civil case.People v. Brown, 2020 IL 124100, appeared before the high court on direct appeal for a second time.The court ruled 4-3 to vacate the judgment of White County Circuit Court, which ruled the state’s FOID Card law unconstitutional, as applied to one state resident, Vivian Brown.In Holm v. Kodat, 2022 IL 127511 …