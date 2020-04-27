The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments next month about the scope of the state’s Civil Union Act in the context of adoptions, as well as the application of U.S. Supreme Court precedent that holds mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional.

Sharpe v. Westmoreland and People v. Lusby are two of 10 cases set for the high court’s May docket.

The court announced Tuesday that it would conduct the oral arguments by Zoom videoconference, following public health officials’ guidance against gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceedings will be livestreamed online for public viewing.

The limits of the Civil Union Act and whether the law affords the same rights to adoption as married couples, is the central question in Sharpe.

After Matt Sharpe and Crystal Westmoreland divorced in 2013, Sharpe entered into a civil union with Kris Fulkerson.

When Sharpe died in 2017, Fulkerson filed a petition to intervene in the divorce proceedings

between Sharpe and Westmoreland.

Fulkerson also filed petitions for allocation of parental responsibilities and parenting time of her stepchild.

Westmoreland objected to the intervention petition, arguing Fulkerson and Sharpe were never legally married. She maintained the Civil Union Act does not provide the same rights as the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act.

Third Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Martin J. Mengarelli in Madison County found that “a civil union would equate to a marriage in this… situation,” and allowed Fulkerson to intervene.

Westmoreland moved to certify questions for appellate review: whether a party to a civil union could be a stepparent for purposes of seeking allocation of parenting time and visitation under the Marriage Act.

The 5th District Appellate Court answered the certified questions in the negative and held a person must be married to be a “step-parent” eligible for visitation and parenting rights under the Marriage Act.

Now on appeal before the high court, Fulkerson wants the appellate court’s ruling reversed.

The National Association of Social Workers and the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers submitted amicus briefs in support of Fulkerson.

John A. Knight, of the Roger Baldwin Foundation of the Illinois ACLU, is one of the attorneys representing Fulkerson.

Westmoreland is represented by Barbara L. Sherer, owner of The Law Offices of Barbara L Sherer in Edwardsville.

In the Lusby case, the justices will review the de facto life sentence given to Ashanti Lusby, who was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion offenses he committed at age 16. Lusby now contends the sentence violates U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Miller v. Alabama (2012), and the Illinois Supreme Court’s own precedent in People v. Buffer (2019).

Though he was a teen at the time of the crimes, prosecutors charged Lusby when he was 22. He was convicted at trial and sentenced to 130 years in prison.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Miller, Lusby filed a pro se motion for leave to file a successive post-conviction petition that argued his de facto life sentence was unconstitutional under Miller.

Will County Circuit Judge David M. Carlson denied Lusby’s motion. On appeal, a split 3rd District Appellate Court panel reversed Carlson’s decision to deny leave to file the successive petition, vacated Lusby’s sentence and remanded for resentencing.

Justice Mary W. McDade wrote the majority opinion. While Carlson’s ruling mentioned the defendant’s age, she wrote, it didn’t specifically consider evidence of his immaturity so much as it "gave a generalized statement about youth and their poor judgment.”

Lusby wants the Illinois Supreme Court to affirm the appellate court’s finding and remand for resentencing.

Leah Myers Bendik, an Illinois assistant attorney general, is representing the state.

Deborah S. Nall, an assistant appellate defender, is representing Lusby.