The Illinois Supreme Court issued 16 opinions Monday, including rulings on an insurer’s duty to defend over an exploding stove, a stock dispute between a data analytics company and a former stockholder, and a case over appointments to elected offices.The opinions included 10 criminal cases and six civil cases.In Sheckler v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co., 2022 IL 128012, Justice Lisa Holder White ruled that Auto-Owners owed no duty to defend or indemnify the tenants of an insured property against a contribution claim for a …