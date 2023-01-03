The Illinois Supreme Court will hear two civil cases in its January term — a certified question on how collective bargaining impacts claims under the Biometric Information Privacy Act and a legal battle over property tax refunds on a Joliet housing development.The January session marks the court’s first session with new justices on the bench, including Elizabeth M. Rochford of the 2nd District and Mary K. O’Brien of the 3rd District, both of whom were elected in November, as well as Joy V. Cunningham of …