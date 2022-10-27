The Illinois Supreme Court will hear a criminal-heavy docket in its November term as well as four civil cases — a legal battle over R. Kelly royalty payments, two lawsuits against the City of Chicago and a personal injury case.The November session also marks the first session with Justice Mary Jane Theis as chief justice. She succeeded Justice Anne M. Burke in the role on Wednesday. Burke’s term ended Tuesday, and she has announced she will retire from the bench Nov. 30.Oral arguments are scheduled to start at …