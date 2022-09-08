The Illinois Supreme Court will hear a duty to defend case in an apartment fire and a FOIA case involving the Chicago Sun-Times in its September term, which also marks the first session to include Justice Lisa Holder White.Holder White, who joined the court in July after being appointed to fill the vacancy created by Justice Rita B. Garman’s retirement, is the first Black woman to sit on the state high court.A new chief justice will also be appointed in September, a court spokesperson said. Anne M. Burke’s term …