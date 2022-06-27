The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Friday that a circuit court erred in dropping claims in a medical malpractice case asserting the res ipsa loquitur doctrine.In a unanimous opinion, one of two released Friday, the high court affirmed in part and vacated in part a ruling of the 4th District Appellate Court, holding that McLean County Circuit Court erred in granting summary judgment to a surgical technician being sued for her role in allegedly causing nerve damage to a man who needed hip replacement surgery.The high court …