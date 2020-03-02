SPRINGFIELD — A ballot measure to create term limits for public officeholders in a northwest suburb on this month’s primary ballot won’t count, after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled it violates a provision of the state’s Municipal Code.In the ruling last week, the high court affirmed the constitutionality of the state law that lets local communities impose term limits by referendums.But the justices unanimously decided, with Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. not participating, that a referendum in Elk …