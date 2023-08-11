In a 4-3 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the state’s recently enacted assault weapons ban is lawful in that its exemptions for certain groups of people neither denies equal protection to others nor constitutes special legislation.The high court expressed no opinion on the potential viability of a Second Amendment claim as it found the plaintiffs were procedurally barred from challenging the weapon classification as violating the right to bear arms. The split decision reversed the judgment of a circuit court …