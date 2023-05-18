The Illinois Supreme Court published 11 opinions Thursday, including rulings on whether a doctor should be a defendant in a medical malpractice case and a FOIA question over vehicle tickets in Chicago.In Cleeton v. SIU Healthcare, Inc., 2023 IL 128651, the Illinois Supreme Court found that a doctor who was a respondent in discovery should be converted to a direct defendant in a medical malpractice case where a 25-year-old quadriplegic man died as a result of baclofen withdrawal syndrome.Justice P. Scott Neville delivered …