A group of commercial truck drivers can continue to pursue a lawsuit against the City of Joliet over its attempt to fine them for violating a city ordinance that enforces weight limits on designated roads, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled.In a written opinion Thursday, the high court found that the city does not have jurisdiction to administratively adjudicate violations of its overweight vehicle ordinances, despite being a home rule municipality, because the Joliet Code of Ordinances prevents such action.Administrative …