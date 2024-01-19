The Illinois Supreme Court published five opinions Friday, including a ruling in a high-profile suit over the constitutionality of a law concerning police and firefighter pension funds.In Arlington Heights Police Pension Fund v. Pritzker, 2024 IL 129471, the high court affirmed two lower court rulings, finding that Public Act 101-0610, which amended portions of the Illinois Pension Code, is valid and constitutional.A group of police and firefighters sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the directors of the Illinois Finance Authority …