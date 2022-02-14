Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition asking the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene in a controversial sexual assault case that ended with a circuit judge voiding his original guilty verdict and freeing the defendant early.Raoul petitioned for a writ of mandamus urging the Illinois Supreme Court to order Adams County Circuit Judge Robert K. Adrian to impose a lawful sentence in the sexual assault case — four to 15 years in prison.Adrian released the defendant after he served five months in a county jail.“The …