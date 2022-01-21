The Illinois Supreme Court delivered disciplinary actions in seven cases in its January term, with all but one resulting in suspension.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommends penalties against lawyers it finds to have committed misconduct, with the state high court having the final say on any punishments.In Friday’s orders:The Illinois high court imposed reciprocal discipline and suspended Paul D. Buhl for two years and until he is reinstated in Connecticut.Buhl was previously suspended …