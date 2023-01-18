The Illinois Supreme Court announced it is suspending in person operations of the high court and 1st District Appellate Court in the Michael A. Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago because of elevator renovations.The high court announced in an order Tuesday that the ongoing elevator renovations at 160 N. LaSalle Street “impact the safety of court employees and building visitors.”As a result, court operations in the Bilandic Building will be suspended beginning Wednesday and continuing until further order of …