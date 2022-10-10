SPRINGFIELD — The race for the 3rd District Illinois Supreme Court seat features two experienced jurists in a contest that could determine partisan control of the court for the next several years.Incumbent Justice Michael J. Burke, a Republican who was appointed to the court in 2020 to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of former Justice Robert Thomas, is seeking a full 10-year term. He faces Democrat Mary Kay O’Brien, a justice on the 3rd District Court of Appeals, who has spent nearly 19 years on the …