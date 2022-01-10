The Illinois Supreme Court will hear nine cases in its January term, including one on elected officials using campaign funds to pay legal fees.Oral arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Jan. 19. The docket comprises five criminal cases and four civil cases.In Byron Sigcho-Lopez v. The Illinois State Board of Elections, et al., No. 1-20-0561, a Chicago alderman took aim at the common practice of Illinois elected officials dipping into their campaign funds to pay for lawyers.Sigcho …