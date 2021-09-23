SPRINGFIELD — A case before the Illinois Supreme Court centers on whether former Super Bowl MVP and Chicago Bear Richard Dent has a right to learn the identity of a woman who accused him of sexual harassment, allegedly leading to the termination of contracts between his energy services company and a subsidiary of Exelon Corp.Dent, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Chicago Bears defensive lineman from 1983 to 1993, is the proprietor of RLD Resources LLC, a business specializing in energy products and services …