The Illinois Supreme Court will hear a criminal-heavy docket in its January term, but will also decide whether two civil cases will continue and weigh in on a dispute over deferred price grain contracts.Oral arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. Jan. 9-10 and Jan. 17 in Springfield. In Tri-Plex Technical Services, Ltd. v. Jon-Don, LLC, et al., No. 129183, the high court will decide whether a carpet cleaning products company has a case against several of its competitors for allegedly knowingly selling products with illegal …