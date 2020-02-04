SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court accepted an appeal in a lawsuit seeking to penalize Auditor General Frank Mautino’s former campaign committee over alleged improper campaign spending.The case is one of eight cases, six civil and two criminal, the justices agreed to hear last Wednesday of the 164 total cases submitted to the high court’s January petition for leave to appeal docket.The state’s top court allowed the appeal, by the defendants in David Cooke v. Illinois State Board of Elections …