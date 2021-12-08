The Illinois Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will lift a pause order on its transition to new appellate court boundaries on Jan. 1.The judicial redistricting in Public Act 102-0011 will change the boundaries for the first time since they were established in 1964.Lawmakers redrew four of the five judicial districts along with the state’s legislative districts, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the maps into law on June 4.On June 7, the Supreme Court entered an order pausing the transition. It directed that appeals and …