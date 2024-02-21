The Illinois Supreme Court will hear three civil cases in its March term, including a case concerning the maturity of a negligence suit over a gas station leak that allegedly caused an explosion, an attorney fee dispute and controversy over stacking policy limits for insurance coverage.Oral arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. March 12 and March 14 in Springfield.Due to the high court’s annual “ride the circuit” event on March 21, oral arguments for that day will start at 10 a.m. at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes …