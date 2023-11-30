The Illinois Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that the city of Chicago improperly issued higher-cost metered parking tickets outside the central business district.The high court affirmed a Cook County judge’s ruling dismissing the case and reversed the 1st District Appellate Court’s revival of it.Justice Lisa Holder White delivered the judgment, with opinion.Alec Pinkston sued the city in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that he received and paid a $65 central business …