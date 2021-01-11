The Illinois Supreme Court returns for its January 2021 term this week, with two new justices but a now-familiar pandemic.The high court announced last week that 10 oral arguments will be held over Zoom between Tuesday and Thursday, with the video made public by livestream.The justices similarly held oral arguments remotely during the May 2020 term as a safety measure when COVID-19 cases spiked last summer. Arguments in September and November were held in the Springfield courtroom.The arguments will be the first for …