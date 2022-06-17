The Illinois Supreme Court vacated a circuit court judgment for a second time Thursday in a challenge to the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, but it split 4-3 and did not address the constitutionality issue.The high court vacated the decision of the White County Circuit Court, which found the FOID Card Act unconstitutional as applied to only one resident, Vivian Brown.When the case was previously remanded to the circuit court and brought before a new judge, the circuit court allowed a motion for reconsideration and …