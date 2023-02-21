The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether cash bail will be eliminated in the state under the SAFE-T Act on March 14 in Springfield. Rowe, et al., v. Pritzker, et al. is the first case on the high court’s March docket, which was announced Tuesday. The civil lawsuit was brought by state’s attorneys and sheriffs in 64 counties challenging the SAFE-T Act as a whole and its pretrial release provisions in particular.Just days before the measures were set to go into effect, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas …