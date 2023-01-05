The Illinois Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether cash bail will be eliminated in the state in March under an order entered Thursday.The high court approved the timeline for an expedited appeal process in the high-profile case Rowe, et al., v. Pritzker, et al.The civil lawsuit was brought by state’s attorneys and sheriffs in 64 counties challenging the SAFE-T Act as a whole and its pretrial release provisions in particular.Just days before the measures were set to go into effect, Kankakee County Circuit …